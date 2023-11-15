Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Man charged in Warrensburg double homicide

Police identified 20-year-old Jonathan Goodwin Jr. as a person of interest in a Warrensburg...
Police identified 20-year-old Jonathan Goodwin Jr. as a person of interest in a Warrensburg homicide investigation.(Johnson County Missouri Sheriff's Office)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARRENSBURG, Mo. (KCTV) - Prosecutors charge a man in a double homicide in Warrensburg.

Jonathan Neil Goodwin, Jr., 20, is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and two counts of felony murder. He is also charged with unlawful use of a weapon.

The Johnson County Crime Resolution Team arrested Goodwin, Jr. on Nov. 11 in Warrensburg.

He is charged with killing 24-year-old Alexis Rietbrock and 40-year old Kevin Totty on Nov. 9. The alleged crime happened just outside the Warrensburg city limits.

ALSO READ: Fatality confirmed on second I-70 westbound crash

The circumstances of what led up to the shooting are currently unclear, and the incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, center left, and singer Taylor Swift leave Arrowhead...
‘Love Story’ between the NFL and Taylor Swift may be ending
Two people were found dead after a shooting outside Milestone Academy Monday night.
Police: Children, daycare staff witnessed murder-suicide at Grain Valley daycare
Two people were found dead after a shooting outside Milestone Academy Monday night.
Two people found dead after apparent murder-suicide at Grain Valley daycare
KC ScoutCam footage of the incident from just after 6 p.m.
Reportedly fatal two-car crash on northbound I-35 temporarily delays traffic
school bus generic
Olathe School District recommends changing school start times

Latest News

A lawsuit from the family of Jake Monteer cites negligence from four Independence police...
Lawsuit claims negligence from police officers, improper training led to fatal Independence crash
FIRST WARN: Monday- widespread, steady cold rain
CALDWELL CO., Mo. -- Harold Edwards, Jr. pleaded guilty in connection to a murder near Polo,...
Man sentenced to prison for murder of 96-year-old woman
Marcus Haynes, 15, in Missouri foster care dies from ear infection which developed into sepsis.
Lawsuit: 15-year-old in Missouri foster care dies from ear infection which developed into sepsis