‘Lying in the street’: A shooting death leaves a man dead on Broadway

'Lying in the street': A shooting death leaves a man dead on Broadway
By Julia Scammahorn and Joe Hennessy
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 6:19 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Just before 3 a.m. Wednesday, Kansas City Police responded to calls of shots fired sounds near 10th Street and Broadway Blvd.

While en route, officers learned it was an actual shooting and upon arrival found a man lying in the street outside of a nearby vehicle.

The man was unconscious, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Police immediately began medical aid until EMS arrived and declared him dead.

The preliminary investigation points to an argument before gunfire was exchanged.

Homicide detectives and crime scene personnel have gathered evidence and collected witness statements but do not have a person of interest in custody.

Detectives said they do not believe the public is in danger.

If anyone saw or heard anything they are asked to contact homicide detectives directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.

There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest submitted anonymously to the TIPS hotline.

