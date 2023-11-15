Local GM Union approves labor deal

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - For United Auto Workers (UAW) Local 31 the deal has been approved with General Motors Corporate.

According to a local union member who spoke with KCTV5, the Kansas City, Kansas GM Fairfax Plant Union employees did approve the new four-year labor deal on the table.

The final votes were cast at 8 a.m. Tuesday, November 14 and the word of local approval was announced today - just one day later.

This is part of a process, local union members stress, as they await the results of the national union votes expected by week’s end.

The new labor deal for UAW members at GM includes a 25% raise over the next four years, cost-of-living adjustments, and a $5,000 per member ratification bonus.

Wentzville Assembly, which is near St. Louis, reportedly did not approve the deal. That plant’s strike eventually led to the KCK plant going idle for many days.

This is a developing story and we will update both online and on-air as more information becomes available.

