Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Local GM Union approves labor deal

The Fairfax GM Assembly plant was idled due to a UAW targeted strike at the Wentzville Assembly...
The Fairfax GM Assembly plant was idled due to a UAW targeted strike at the Wentzville Assembly plant.(KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - For United Auto Workers (UAW) Local 31 the deal has been approved with General Motors Corporate.

According to a local union member who spoke with KCTV5, the Kansas City, Kansas GM Fairfax Plant Union employees did approve the new four-year labor deal on the table.

The final votes were cast at 8 a.m. Tuesday, November 14 and the word of local approval was announced today - just one day later.

This is part of a process, local union members stress, as they await the results of the national union votes expected by week’s end.

The new labor deal for UAW members at GM includes a 25% raise over the next four years, cost-of-living adjustments, and a $5,000 per member ratification bonus.

Wentzville Assembly, which is near St. Louis, reportedly did not approve the deal. That plant’s strike eventually led to the KCK plant going idle for many days.

This is a developing story and we will update both online and on-air as more information becomes available.

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, center left, and singer Taylor Swift leave Arrowhead...
‘Love Story’ between the NFL and Taylor Swift may be ending
Two people were found dead after a shooting outside Milestone Academy Monday night.
Police: Children, daycare staff witnessed murder-suicide at Grain Valley daycare
Two people were found dead after a shooting outside Milestone Academy Monday night.
Two people found dead after apparent murder-suicide at Grain Valley daycare
school bus generic
Olathe School District recommends changing school start times
KC ScoutCam footage of the incident from just after 6 p.m.
Reportedly fatal two-car crash on northbound I-35 temporarily delays traffic

Latest News

Frontier Airlines announced a $29 airfare deal for its 29th anniversary.
Frontier makes change to popular ‘GoWild!’ All-You-Can-Fly pass
A crash closed the westbound lanes of I-70 in Blue Springs.
Crash closes part of I-70 in Blue Springs
JP Parison, KCFD
With Courage: A Kansas City Firefighter faces the battle of a lifetime
With Courage: A Kansas City Firefighter faces the battle of a lifetime
With Courage: A Kansas City Firefighter faces the battle of a lifetime
First Warn 5 Meteorologist Greg Bennett says so long, for a bit, to take on his biggest role yet!
First Warn 5 Meteorologist Greg Bennett says so long, for a bit, to take on his biggest role yet!