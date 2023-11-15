Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

KCPD in standoff with assault suspect on Benton Boulevard

(Atlanta News First)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 9:18 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department engaged an assault suspect in a standoff Tuesday night.

Police said shortly at about 5:45 p.m. that they were dispatched to an apartment on Benton Boulevard in regard to a disturbance with a weapon call.

When officers attempted to contact the resident of the apartment, an adult male came to the window and pointed a gun at the officers before retreating back into the residence.

“A person believed to be armed is inside an apartment refusing to come out for an assault investigation,” police said.

This is a developing story. KCTV5 will provide updates as we receive them.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, center left, and singer Taylor Swift leave Arrowhead...
‘Love Story’ between the NFL and Taylor Swift may be ending
Two people were found dead after a shooting outside Milestone Academy Monday night.
Two people found dead after apparent murder-suicide at Grain Valley daycare
21-year-old MarkAnthony Greer has been charged following a shooting at the Independence Center...
Charges filed in Independence Center shooting
File: Body discovered in Grandview
Grandview police identify 17-year-old found dead, investigating as a homicide
Drake name-drops Cincinnati Reds in new song. Credit: Charito Yap / CC BY 2.0
Drake to stop in Kansas City on his latest tour

Latest News

Two people were found dead after a shooting outside Milestone Academy Monday night.
Grain Valley community reeling after murder-suicide at local daycare
Grain Valley community reeling after murder-suicide at local daycare
Former KCMO police officer sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for sex crime
Reportedly fatal two-car crash on northbound I-35 temporarily delays traffic