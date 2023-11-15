KCPD in standoff with assault suspect on Benton Boulevard

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department engaged an assault suspect in a standoff Tuesday night.

Police said shortly at about 5:45 p.m. that they were dispatched to an apartment on Benton Boulevard in regard to a disturbance with a weapon call.

When officers attempted to contact the resident of the apartment, an adult male came to the window and pointed a gun at the officers before retreating back into the residence.

“A person believed to be armed is inside an apartment refusing to come out for an assault investigation,” police said.

This is a developing story. KCTV5 will provide updates as we receive them.

