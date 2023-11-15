Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Kansas City couple accused of sexual exploitation of three minors in Springfield

A Kansas City, Missouri, couple has been issued a felony indictment for their alleged role in...
A Kansas City, Missouri, couple has been issued a felony indictment for their alleged role in the sexual exploitation of minors.(U.S. Department of Justice)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City, Missouri, couple has been issued a felony indictment for their alleged role in the sexual exploitation of minors.

On Tuesday, 36-year-old Houston Wade Young and his wife, 33-year-old Jessica Ann Young, were indicted on a combined total of eight felony counts by a Springfield, Missouri, federal grand jury.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Houston Young used a minor to create child pornography, then attempted to coerce that same minor along with a second minor to engage in illegal sexual activity. His charges are as follows:

  • One count: Using a minor to produce child pornography
  • One count: Receiving and distributing child pornography
  • One count: Distributing child pornography
  • Two counts: Using the internet and a cell phone to attempt to induce minors

The indictment also charges Jessica Young for her accused role in child exploitation. She is accused of producing and distributing child pornography with the first minor as well as an additional third minor. Her charges are as follows:

  • One count: Receiving and distributing child pornography
  • Two counts: Using a minor to produce child pornography

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ami Harshad Miller. It was investigated by the FBI, the Vernon County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department, and the Kentucky Department of Criminal Investigations.

The accusations are not indicative of guilt without an official ruling by a federal trial jury.

CONTINUE READING: Lawsuit: 15-year-old in Missouri foster care dies from ear infection which developed into sepsis

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, center left, and singer Taylor Swift leave Arrowhead...
‘Love Story’ between the NFL and Taylor Swift may be ending
Two people were found dead after a shooting outside Milestone Academy Monday night.
Police: Children, daycare staff witnessed murder-suicide at Grain Valley daycare
Two people were found dead after a shooting outside Milestone Academy Monday night.
Two people found dead after apparent murder-suicide at Grain Valley daycare
KC ScoutCam footage of the incident from just after 6 p.m.
Reportedly fatal two-car crash on northbound I-35 temporarily delays traffic
school bus generic
Olathe School District recommends changing school start times

Latest News

“Detectives are working very diligently to develop a person of interest and are making really...
Investigation into death of 17-year-old girl continues as KCPD takes over
“Detectives are working very diligently to develop a person of interest and are making really...
Investigation into death of 17-year-old girl continues as KCPD takes over
FILE — A KCK police officer stands near his motorcycle after responding to a homicide on...
Witnesses claim ‘WWE style wrestling move’ led to death of auto parts store alleged thief
Your credit score can determine whether banks accept you.
Watch your wallets: Thieves steal credit cards out of women’s purses