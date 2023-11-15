Kansas City couple accused of sexual exploitation of three minors in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City, Missouri, couple has been issued a felony indictment for their alleged role in the sexual exploitation of minors.

On Tuesday, 36-year-old Houston Wade Young and his wife, 33-year-old Jessica Ann Young, were indicted on a combined total of eight felony counts by a Springfield, Missouri, federal grand jury.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Houston Young used a minor to create child pornography, then attempted to coerce that same minor along with a second minor to engage in illegal sexual activity. His charges are as follows:

One count: Using a minor to produce child pornography

One count: Receiving and distributing child pornography

One count: Distributing child pornography

Two counts: Using the internet and a cell phone to attempt to induce minors

The indictment also charges Jessica Young for her accused role in child exploitation. She is accused of producing and distributing child pornography with the first minor as well as an additional third minor. Her charges are as follows:

One count: Receiving and distributing child pornography

Two counts: Using a minor to produce child pornography

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ami Harshad Miller. It was investigated by the FBI, the Vernon County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department, and the Kentucky Department of Criminal Investigations.

The accusations are not indicative of guilt without an official ruling by a federal trial jury.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.