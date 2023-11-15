Frontier makes change to popular ‘GoWild!’ All-You-Can-Fly pass

Aging & Style
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One airline may have the perfect holiday gift for the travel-lover on your list.

Frontier Airlines is selling a new “GoWild!” pass through Nov. 28.

The pass costs $499 per person and is valid from May 2024 through April 2025. Pass holders pay $0.01 in airfare plus applicable taxes, fees and charges at the time of booking. Flights must be booked at FlyFrontier.com.

Travelers will receive an unlimited number of flights while using the pass. It is valid with access to all U.S. and international destinations Frontier serves.

Bookings can be made the day before departure for domestic travel and 10 days before international flights. This year Frontier made a slight change to the annual pass. Travelers can now book select flights early. An early booking charge may apply. There are a limited number of seats available to pass holders and are offered on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

The pass also includes free automatic Frontier Miles Silver Elite status, which is 10,000 miles.

Starting early 2024, customers with Silver Elite status enjoy enhanced elite benefits, including free seat assignments, no change/cancel fees when changes are made seven days or more in advance of departure, priority boarding and priority customer care. Also new for 2024, Silver Elite members earn 12X miles per eligible dollar spent on Frontier products and services, including for GoWild! travel.

