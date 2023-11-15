FIRST WARN: Monday- widespread, steady cold rain

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - We could have seen our last 70-degree day for a while in the Kansas City area. A few more clouds return Thursday as a cold front approaches from the northwest, but it should be mostly dry as temperatures top out in the mid to upper 60s.

The front will swing through late Thursday night into early Friday putting an end to our stretch of 60s and 70s. Temperatures could still be in the upper 50s before the front arrives around midnight then fall into the 40s by mid-morning on Friday. As clouds clear and sunshine returns by the afternoon, temperatures could recover into the low to mid-50s.

Saturday still looks to be the nicest day out of the entire weekend with highs back near 60 degrees, however, our next storm system is still going to bring more clouds and a decent chance of rain.

Light to moderate rain could become widespread and fairly steady throughout the day on Monday. It will also be much colder as temperatures get stuck in the 40s Monday afternoon. Look for another front to slide in midweek bringing in a reinforcing shot of colder air, which will make for a rather chilly holiday week. At least by the time we get to Thanksgiving, it should be dry.

