FIRST WARN FORECAST: Above normal temperatures continue this week

We get two more pleasantly warm days ahead with cool temperatures to begin with in the low 40s but soar into the upper 60s and low 70s by the afternoon. Look for a few more clouds around on Thursday as a cold front approaches from the northwest, but as it closes in on our area we may see a stray sprinkle or two early Friday. Temperatures do drop a few degrees Friday afternoon with highs only in the low to mid 50s. The weekend looks great with Saturday featuring a mostly sunny sky with highs near 60 degrees.

Sunday is a bit cooler as more clouds return ahead of our next storm system. This will bring the chance of off and on cold rain showers late Sunday into the day on Monday. We have a First Warn in place for Monday because of the impacts rain may have on either your outdoor plans or perhaps your drive in and out of work. With the Chiefs at home it could also impact the way you plan for going to the game. Temperatures may not get out of the 40s all afternoon with chilly rain possible during the game. Looking ahead to next week we should be drying out Tuesday with a chilly air mass in place as highs top out in the mid 40s for most of the week, even Thanksgiving day.

