Fatality confirmed on second I-70 westbound crash

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol has confirmed at least one death in the second major car crash to occur in one day on westbound I-70.

The wreck happened sometime before 4 p.m. on westbound I-70 just outside of Grain Valley.

Based on KC Scout Camera footage, there appear to be car several cars and semi-trailers involved in the wreck. At this time, the exact number of vehicles involved and the total number of injuries sustained are unclear.

There is currently no estimated time of clearance. Drivers are advised to use an alternative route.

This is a breaking news story, more information will be provided as it becomes available.

SEE BELOW FOR REGULARLY UPDATED IMAGES FROM THE SCENE

Updated footage of westbound I-70 as of 4:38 p.m. (KC ScoutCam)

