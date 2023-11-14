‘You don’t know how far away the threat is.’ Man recalls chaos in Oak Park Mall shooting

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Two men are behind bars in connection to a shooting at Oak Park Mall. It happened Sunday afternoon, after police say one of those men grabbed the gun of an undercover officer and fired a shot.

An altercation unfolded after the men were suspected of shoplifting.

One person who was inside the mall says the silver lining amid all of the tragedy is that no one was hurt. He says he’s grateful for his safety following a day at Oak Park Mall he’ll never forget.

“That was the most terrifying part is that you see that many people running towards you, that’s when you know that it’s a problem,” said Michael A. Poke.

It didn’t take long for Poke to realize this wasn’t a typical day at the mall. He was there filming a music video with his production company at E-Piffanie’s Boutique. Him and his crew took a break and went to the front of the store. Shortly after, he saw one person running and then it was chaos.

“I just remember wondering ‘What was she running for?’ and then a few moments later I seen maybe 20 or 30 people running,” he said.

Next thing he knew, 20 to 30 people turned into hundreds of frantic shoppers running in his direction. Some ran into the store looking for safety.

“It could have been Godzilla at the other end of the mall, you don’t know what’s going on. All you know is that you see hundreds of people running toward you and you don’t know how far away the threat is,” said Poke.

They made for the exit located in the back of the store with uncertainty about what to do next.

“Once we even got to the back of the store and we made it to the exit, we still weren’t even sure if it was safe to go outside so we just kind of huddled there for a little bit just to make sure that it was safe to even leave.”

This fear for Poke is something all too familiar. He recalls another mall shooting five years ago at the War Parkway Shopping Center. He heard gunshots from a distance fired outside a Genesis Health Club. One man died.

“I think the silver lining is that you are reminded that times are dangerous and that things are different now and you have to be able to act accordingly.”

In a statement, a spokesperson for Oak Park Mall said in part, “We take these situations very seriously. In addition to our full-time third party security provider, we maintain a close working relationship with Overland Park Police Department. Our security program is 24/7 and covers the interior and exterior of the property. We evaluate our protocols on an ongoing basis, making adjustments as necessary.”

After the shooting, the mall was placed on lockdown and mall management communicated with store employees through a notification system. The mall reopened Monday.

