Woman’s fight for survival leads to organ donation

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - A pregnant woman, a victim of the recent shooting incident at the Independence Center, is battling critical injuries.

Karla Brown’s family has made the difficult decision to keep her on life support — intending to donate her organs so that she can “live on through others.”

The tragedy compounds after it was revealed through the family’s GoFundMe page that the 19-year-old woman was pregnant, expecting a boy she was going to name Max.

The fundraiser, now seeking support for Karla’s parents, Jennifer and Chris Brown, as they navigate funeral arrangements, has set a goal of $7,000.

This shooting incident has sparked community concerns about safety at local malls, particularly at Independence Mall, where a disturbing history of violence unfolds. Incidents dating back to 2012 reveal a grim pattern, including multiple shootings in consecutive years - 2020, 2021, and 2022.

The history of violence includes a 2012 shooting that led to a manhunt, a 2018 incident where a teenager shot another teen in a car, and a shooting on Labor Day 2022 that made shoppers run in fear. These events, marked by injuries and chaos, raise serious concerns about how the mall is keeping people safe.

Even though four people were hurt in the recent incident, the mall quickly reopened, just like it did after the 2022 Labor Day shooting. This pattern suggests that these incidents are handled without a clear plan for long-term safety.

The ongoing cycle of violence at Independence Mall highlights the pressing need for better security and measures to prevent future tragedies. A GoFundMe for Brown can be found here.

