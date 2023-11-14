Two people found dead after shooting at Grain Valley daycare

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A shooting outside a daycare center in Grain Valley left two people dead.

The Grain Valley Police Department said officers were dispatched to shots fired outside Milestone Academy on Monday night.

When they arrived, two people were found dead at the scene.

No children were physically injured and police say it “appears to be an isolated domestic dispute.”

GVPD said there is no current danger to the community, but an active investigation is underway.

This is a breaking news story. KCTV5 will update it as information develops.

