Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Tlaib, other ‘Squad’ members renew calls for ceasefire in Middle East

The liberal Democrats also say the U.S. should not give any more aid to Israel in its war against Hamas.
By Josh Rultenberg
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 8:47 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A small group of House Democrats, led by ‘The ‘Squad,’ renewed their calls Monday for a ceasefire in the Middle East. They also say the U.S. should not give any more aid to Israel in its war against Hamas.

“Ceasefire now! Ceasefire now! Ceasefire now,” said Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) with a crowd of other liberal lawmakers standing beside her outside the Capitol Monday night. The group said the war between Israel and Hamas should immediately stop.

“My colleagues must recognize our shared humanity, the value of human life. There are millions of people across our country right now who are horrified watching the government support collective punishment of Palestinians,” said Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) who is the only Palestinian member of Congress.

Tlaib, who was recently censured for making antisemitic statements, criticized Israel’s government as well as President Joe Biden. Tlaib claimed the president is not paying attention to what she says most people want.

“President Biden, I hope you’re listening. I’m consistent in telling this over and over again. You must listen to the voices of the majority of Americans who are calling for a ceasefire now,” Tlaib said.

Earlier in the day, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan made clear the White House’s position on the ongoing conflict.

“The loss of a single innocent life is a tragedy, whether it’s a Palestinian civilian, an Israeli civilian or anyone else. And we grieve for every innocent [person] who is lost. At the same time, we will continue to stand behind the proposition that Israel has the right to defend itself against terrorist attacks,” said Sullivan.

After the press conference, Gray Television’s National Correspondent Josh Rultenberg tried to speak with two members of ‘The Squad,’ Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), but they refused to answer questions about the October 7th terrorist attacks carried out by Hamas.

Future aid for Israel remains up in the air. The federal government is set to run out of money at the end of the week and the current proposals to keep the lights on do not include any money for the Middle East conflict.

Meanwhile, thousands are expected to march in support of Israel and against antisemitism on Tuesday in Washington.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, center left, and singer Taylor Swift leave Arrowhead...
‘Love Story’ between the NFL and Taylor Swift may be ending
Overland Park police are investigating a shooting at Oak Park Mall Sunday afternoon.
Two suspects in custody after Oak Park Mall shooting
Looking down the road, models want to bring in active weather on Sunday, November 19, and...
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Potential next storm system beginning of next week (Nov. 19-20)
Officials say they had to take the pig away from the Florida owner because it's severely obese...
400-pound pig named Pork Chop removed from home
By the time the fire was put out, the cabin was deemed a total loss and the attached trailer...
Semi-trailer catches fire on I-35 in Johnson County, cabin deemed total loss

Latest News

Two people were found dead after a shooting outside Milestone Academy Monday night.
Two people found dead after apparent murder-suicide at Grain Valley daycare
The City of Shawnee City Council voted unanimously to fire City Manager Doug Gerber with cause...
Shawnee City Manager fired following unanimous vote
Many food pantries in the KC area are facing serious shortages of food they can give to those...
Food pantries plead for donations to keep up inventory amid spike in demand
Food pantries plead for donations to keep up inventory amid spike in demand
19-year-old Karla Brown is on life support after a shooting at the Independence Center Mall on...
Woman’s fight for survival leads to organ donation