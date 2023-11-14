Aging & Style
Suspicious mail prompts Hazmat response at Capital City’s Memorial Hall

Hazmat crews enter Memorial Hall after employees are evacuated on Nov. 14, 2023.
Hazmat crews enter Memorial Hall after employees are evacuated on Nov. 14, 2023.(WIBW/Eric Ives)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:37 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Suspicious mail prompted a Hazmat Team response at Topeka’s Memorial Hall forcing an evacuation of the building that houses several state offices.

Around 11:50 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 14, the Kansas Highway Patrol alerted that Memorial Hall at 10th and Jackson Ave. had been evacuated. The building houses the Attorney General’s Office as well as the Secretary of State’s Office.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation told 13 NEWS that it responded along with KHP, the Kansas State Fire Marshal and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

KBI noted that the mail had been addressed to the Secretary of State’s Office.

Around 12:20 p.m., 13 NEWS Crews on the scene observed Topeka Fire Department Hazmat Crews enter the building. A large group of employees could also be seen gathered across the street.

Jackson Ave. had also been closed to through traffic as first responders continue to investigate and clear the scene.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly released a statement on the matter via social media.

Caption

