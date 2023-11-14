Suspect charged in Oak Park Mall shooting

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - A 19-year-old Kansas City, Kansas, man is charged after investigators say he fired a gunshot inside Oak Park Mall.

The Johnson County District Attorney charged 18-year-old Nery Alberto Gonzalez-Munoz with two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer. He is also charged with interference with law enforcement, aggravated endangerment of a child, battery on a law enforcement officer, endangerment, carrying a concealed weapon, theft and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

Gonzalez-Munoz made his first appearance in court Tuesday afternoon. A judge set bond at $1 million.

Police said the shooting inside Oak Park Mall happened Sunday after undercover officers identified Gonzalez-Munoz and another person as shoplifting suspects. Officers said Gonzalez-Munoz grabbed an undercover officer’s gun and fired a gunshot.

Officers arrested one of the men inside the mall and said they took another suspect into custody shortly after the first arrest.

