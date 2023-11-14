Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Speed, possible impairment lead to fiery crash in Prairie Village

(Source: MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. (KCTV) - A multi-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon resulted in injuries for multiple people, Prairie Village Police said.

The crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. in the area of 75th Street and Nall Avenue.

Police said officers arrived on scene to a multi-vehicle crash that included one vehicle on fire.

The driver of that vehicle had already exited it, while another vehicle made its way west of the intersection and into the driveway of a home where it struck a parked car. Prairie Village Police said the driver of the second vehicle was trapped in the car and had to be removed by the fire department.

Both drivers were taken to local hospitals for treatment of their injuries. PVPD said the injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

Initial investigation led police to believe a vehicle heading westbound on 75th Street struck a northbound vehicle in the intersection. Police said speeding and impairment may have been causes.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, center left, and singer Taylor Swift leave Arrowhead...
‘Love Story’ between the NFL and Taylor Swift may be ending
Two people were found dead after a shooting outside Milestone Academy Monday night.
Two people found dead after apparent murder-suicide at Grain Valley daycare
21-year-old MarkAnthony Greer has been charged following a shooting at the Independence Center...
Charges filed in Independence Center shooting
File: Body discovered in Grandview
Grandview police identify 17-year-old found dead, investigating as a homicide
Drake name-drops Cincinnati Reds in new song. Credit: Charito Yap / CC BY 2.0
Drake to stop in Kansas City on his latest tour

Latest News

Kansas City Police taking over investigation into death of 17-year-old girl
The child was taken to a nearby hospital with critical injuries but is reportedly stable.
4-year-old hit by car outside Shawnee elementary school, taken to hospital
Lee’s Summit business owner indicted for CARES Act scheme
File - Police lights in Kansas City, Missouri.
Kansas City PD takes new approach toward training, community