Shawnee City Manager fired following unanimous vote

The City of Shawnee City Council voted unanimously to fire City Manager Doug Gerber with cause...
The City of Shawnee City Council voted unanimously to fire City Manager Doug Gerber with cause on Monday night.(City of Shawnee)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 8:42 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - The Shawnee City Council voted unanimously to terminate City Manager Doug Gerber with cause Monday night.

Gerber was placed on administrative leave on Nov. 1 after city employees claimed they received emails of a video of Gerber performing a sexual act.

An hour-long executive session on Monday, Nov. 13 sealed his fate, as the City Council voted 7-0 to terminate Gerber with cause from his position.

“Doug Whitacre will continue to serve as Interim City Manager until a full-time replacement is identified,” the City announced in a statement.

