Shawnee City Manager fired following unanimous vote

SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - The Shawnee City Council voted unanimously to terminate City Manager Doug Gerber with cause Monday night.

Gerber was placed on administrative leave on Nov. 1 after city employees claimed they received emails of a video of Gerber performing a sexual act.

An hour-long executive session on Monday, Nov. 13 sealed his fate, as the City Council voted 7-0 to terminate Gerber with cause from his position.

“Doug Whitacre will continue to serve as Interim City Manager until a full-time replacement is identified,” the City announced in a statement.

