Olathe man charged in deadly stabbing

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - A 22-year-old man is charged in connection with a deadly stabbing in Olathe.

Police responded to a house near North Marion Street and West Prairie Street Saturday evening. Court documents show they found two men suffering from stab wounds. Juan Jose Balleza-Ojeda, 26, died of his injuries.

The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office charged Jesus Neri-Aguilar with second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.

Neri-Aguilar is held on $1 million cash bond. He is scheduled to make his first court appearance on the charges Tuesday afternoon.

