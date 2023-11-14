Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Michigan judge says Trump stays on primary ballot, rejecting challenge under insurrection clause

Former President Donald Trump greets the crowd at a campaign rally Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in...
Former President Donald Trump greets the crowd at a campaign rally Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Claremont, N.H.(AP Photo/Reba Saldanha)
By The Associated Press and COREY WILLIAMS and NICHOLAS RICCARDI Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — A Michigan judge ruled Tuesday that former President Donald Trump will remain on the state’s primary ballot, dealing a blow to the effort to stop Trump’s candidacy with a Civil War-era Constitutional clause.

Court of Claims Judge James Redford rejected arguments that Trump’s role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol meant the court had to declare him ineligible for the presidency.

Redford wrote that, because Trump followed state law in qualifying for the primary ballot, he cannot remove the former president. Additionally, he said, it should be up to Congress to decide whether Trump is disqualified under a section of the U.S. Constitution’s 14th Amendment that bars from office a person who “engaged in insurrection.”

“The judicial action of removing a candidate from the presidential ballot and prohibiting them from running essentially strips Congress of its ability to ‘by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such a disability,’” Redford wrote.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, center left, and singer Taylor Swift leave Arrowhead...
‘Love Story’ between the NFL and Taylor Swift may be ending
Two people were found dead after a shooting outside Milestone Academy Monday night.
Two people found dead after apparent murder-suicide at Grain Valley daycare
21-year-old MarkAnthony Greer has been charged following a shooting at the Independence Center...
Charges filed in Independence Center shooting
File: Body discovered in Grandview
Grandview police identify 17-year-old found dead, investigating as a homicide
Drake name-drops Cincinnati Reds in new song. Credit: Charito Yap / CC BY 2.0
Drake to stop in Kansas City on his latest tour

Latest News

This booking photo provided by the Miami-Dade County Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Donna...
Matriarch is charged with arranging her ex-son-in-law’s death, 1 week after son convicted of murder
Speaker of the House Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., walks to the senate side for lunch with Senate...
House readies vote to prevent a government shutdown as Speaker Johnson relies on Democrats for help
Retailers said they have found self-checkout leads to higher merchandise losses from customer...
Walmart, Costco and other companies rethink self-checkout after complaints
Oliver Anthony performs during Louder Than Life Music Festival on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, at...
Oliver Anthony announces 2024 world tour