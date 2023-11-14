Aging & Style
Mahomes perfectly predicts play sequence in ‘Manningcast’ visit

FILE: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15), right, talks to Kansas City Chiefs...
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15), right, talks to Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid during a practice session in Frankfurt, Germany, Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. The Kansas City Chiefs are set to play the Miami Dolphins in a NFL game in Frankfurt on Sunday Nov. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)(Michael Probst | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 9:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Chiefs fans don’t want Patrick Mahomes to contemplate a career change anytime soon, but if he ever wants to the two-time Super Bowl champion provided a glimpse into a potential future on Monday night.

During an appearance in the first half of the ‘Manningcast’ of the Monday Night Football matchup between the Denver Broncos and Buffalo Bills, Mahomes showcased his football knowledge, divisional expertise and predictive intuition to do his best Tony Romo impression.

As the Broncos entered the red zone, Eli Manning asked Mahomes to predict what was coming on the next set of downs.

“They’re going to run it twice and then a hard play action on third and short that’s going to get them a touchdown,” Mahomes predicted.

Surely enough, the Broncos ran the ball twice in a row to set up a third down where they ran a play-action pass that was completed short, setting up a 4th-and-2. On fourth down, the Broncos went for it and completed a 7-yard touchdown pass.

“Mahomes called it,” Eli Manning said after video review overturned an original incompletion to give the Chiefs’ AFC West foes a score.

“I don’t recall anyone else predicting the run-run-pass combo,” Peyton Manning chimed in.

Check out the sequence here.

