Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

K-9 officer dies after Jeep driving wrong way collides with police cruiser

A K-9 officer died after a crash involving a police cruiser, officials said. (SOURCE: WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - A K-9 officer died after a crash involving a police cruiser in Ohio, according to officials.

Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash took place around 10:40 a.m. Saturday.

Two Franklin police officers and their K-9 were patrolling in a marked patrol cruiser when a 2015 Jeep Patriot driven by 21-year-old Michael T. Sims hit the cruiser, according to police.

Officials said Sims was driving the wrong way on South River Street at a high speed when his vehicle collided with the cruiser.

Troopers said the Jeep went off the road and hit a tree before coming to a rest.

After the crash, the K-9, named Fury, was taken to MedVet where he later died.

The two officers suffered minor injuries and were treated at a nearby hospital.

Sims also had minor injuries and was treated at another hospital.

According to jail records obtained by WXIX, Sims was released Saturday afternoon before being taken to the Warren County Jail. He is being held without bond.

Officials said Sims faces charges of felonious assault of a police officer and felonious assault of a police dog. Additional charges are also pending.

Police said it is not clear whether drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash, and the accident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, center left, and singer Taylor Swift leave Arrowhead...
‘Love Story’ between the NFL and Taylor Swift may be ending
Overland Park police are investigating a shooting at Oak Park Mall Sunday afternoon.
Two suspects in custody after Oak Park Mall shooting
Looking down the road, models want to bring in active weather on Sunday, November 19, and...
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Potential next storm system beginning of next week (Nov. 19-20)
Officials say they had to take the pig away from the Florida owner because it's severely obese...
400-pound pig named Pork Chop removed from home
By the time the fire was put out, the cabin was deemed a total loss and the attached trailer...
Semi-trailer catches fire on I-35 in Johnson County, cabin deemed total loss

Latest News

Police lights graphic.
Two people found dead after shooting at Grain Valley daycare
FILE - Paul Pelosi attends a portrait unveiling ceremony for his wife, Speaker of the House...
Paul Pelosi testifies about being attacked with a hammer at his San Francisco home
FILE - A secret service agent, July 20, 2022, in New York. Secret Service agents protecting...
Secret Service agents protecting Biden’s granddaughter open fire when 3 people try to break into SUV
The site of a fire is shown under Interstate 10, in an aerial view, Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, in...
Arson likely caused fire that damaged vital artery of Los Angeles freeway, governor says
FILE - Signage marks the exterior of the New Castle County Courthouse, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023,...
Jury deliberates fate of suspected serial killer accused in six deaths in Delaware and Philadelphia