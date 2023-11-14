Aging & Style
Head-on collision kills Lawrence man, closes portion of K10 Highway

Fatal Crash graphic
Fatal Crash graphic(KTTC)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - A crash on K10 Highway led to the closure of the road Monday.

The Lawrence Kansas Police Department said a crash at Wakarusa and K10 led to the closure of the highway between Bob Billing Parkway and Iowa Street.

A Kansas Highway Patrol crash log said 58-year-old Paul Duncan died in a head-on collision on U40 eastbound.

The crash log said it happened just before 4 p.m. when 27-year-old Natiya Williams driving with three juveniles in her vehicle, a 2017 Dodge SUV, crossed the center line of the two-lane road and struck Duncan’s Nissan Sentra.

Williams suffered suspected serious injuries in the crash, the KHP reported.

The highway was closed in both directions, police said.

Police advised drivers to find an alternate route and said traffic would be impacted for an extended period of time.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is responding to the crash scene as well.

This is a developing story. KCTV5 will update it as more information becomes available.

