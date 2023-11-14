Former KCMO police officer sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for sex crime

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Jeffrey Prowant has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison without parole for sexually exploiting a child.

Prowant was a KCMO police officer from 2000-2002 before moving to Michigan where he served as a sheriff’s deputy.

KCTV5 has reached out to KCPD for more information regarding his time with the department.

An official release from the US Attorney’s office reveals Prowant pled guilty to the charges.

In 2021 investigators served a search warrant after a 14-year-old victim told investigators Prowant sexually assaulted her and took pornographic photos of her.

The US Attorney’s Office notes that when a search warrant was served, Prowant stalled for nine minutes so he could delete evidence in the case.

Court charging documents reveal Prowant used Kik messaging app where he used the name “Lucifer Morningstar” and used a Kik ID “TheFallenOne00.”

