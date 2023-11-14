Aging & Style
FORECAST: First Warn in place for next Monday

By Alena Lee
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Our Spring-like weather continues for most of the week as high pressure remains in control. Temperatures each morning will start out near 40 degrees before quickly climbing into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees by the afternoon. Look for a few more clouds around Thursday into Friday as a cold front arrives. It will bring a brief cooldown Friday, keeping highs in the 50s, but Saturday we rebound back into the 60s. The bigger storm system that we’ll be watching arrives between Sunday night and Monday.

The timing hasn’t changed much, but impacts may need to be adjusted with just how much rain we get from this system. Right now we could see anywhere between 0.10″ to 0.25″ of rain once all is said and done. But because of the scattered nature of this expected rainfall, there could be spots that get missed by the heaviest of the rain. Overall this brings a big halt to the warmer than normal temperatures we’ll experience most of the week with a bigger push of colder air arriving Thanksgiving week. Temperatures may get stuck in the 40s and 50s each day.

