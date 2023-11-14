FIRST WARN FORECAST: Shedding layers, a cool start to a warm Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - We are still monitoring a cold front that could expand into early next week providing scattered shower activity to start the work week. Half of our models indicate this widespread wet weather with a threat but the other half indicates a dryer trend with just overcast skies. For now, we are going to keep the first one up for Monday of next week. Until new data becomes more consistent, I’d much rather have you prepared for an umbrella, rather than heading out, expecting just dry conditions.

Well before this wet weather rolls in, we’ve got wild temperature swings on the daily and for this week in general. Upper 30s and lower 40s this morning will have the kids grabbing their jackets to get them to school but by the afternoon we will all be wanting T-shirts. Afternoon temperatures are expected to soar 10° to 15° above average featured in the upper 60s and lower 70s. High pressure has now moved to the Ohio River Valley and a strong southerly component continues to build warmer air from the south into our region. Mostly clear skies are expected today with occasional gusts up to 20 mph.

Should I put lights up? (KCTV 5)

We will continue with this warmer trend through Thursday until we meet up with a weak front of the building, more clouds, and gusty conditions up to 30 mph. By overnight Thursday an isolated, drizzle or two cannot be ruled out that will continue into early Friday morning. A dryer pattern is expected by lunchtime Friday, but a switch in wind direction will have us pulling colder air out of the north. Temperatures will go from the upper 60s and lower 70s Thursday to the lower 50s by Friday.

Temperatures will rebound slightly to seasonable by the weekend. Upper 50s and lower 60s will be more common and then we bring in that front for Monday, which is showing signs of dropping temperatures even further.

