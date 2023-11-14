Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Feeding our neighbors: Governor Parson joins Harvesters in the fight against hunger

Feeding our neighbors: Governor Parson joins Harvesters in the fight against hunger
By Nathan Brennan
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson made a stop in Kansas City to pack dozens of bags with food.

Governor Parson visited the same day the Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints dropped off their 25th truck load of donations to the food bank. This year, the congregation has given away nearly one million pounds of food.

The donations are going directly to Harvester’s BackSnack program, helping feed kids in the region.

“Helping our kids is so important and it’s what we try and do every day,” Governor Parson said. “Whether it’s food or whether it’s the example you set hopefully some kid will understand someday what this meant and maybe they can go back and do the same thing for somebody.”

Gov. Parson at Harvesters
Gov. Parson at Harvesters(KCTV 5)

In 2022, nearly 10,000 kids were fed because of the BackSnack initiative.

Harvesters’ network is 1,398 active agencies feeding neighbors in a 26-county region of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas.

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, center left, and singer Taylor Swift leave Arrowhead...
‘Love Story’ between the NFL and Taylor Swift may be ending
Two people were found dead after a shooting outside Milestone Academy Monday night.
Two people found dead after apparent murder-suicide at Grain Valley daycare
21-year-old MarkAnthony Greer has been charged following a shooting at the Independence Center...
Charges filed in Independence Center shooting
File: Body discovered in Grandview
Grandview police identify 17-year-old found dead, investigating as a homicide
Drake name-drops Cincinnati Reds in new song. Credit: Charito Yap / CC BY 2.0
Drake to stop in Kansas City on his latest tour

Latest News

Army Veteran Home Improvements
Building Hope: Local Army Veteran receives a hand up with home improvements
Local Army Veteran receives home upgrades with a little hand up
Local Army Veteran receives home upgrades with a little hand up
Feeding our neighbors: Governor Parson joins Harvesters in the fight against hunger
Feeding our neighbors: Governor Parson joins Harvesters in the fight against hunger
A residential building is decorated with lanterns and lights during Diwali, the festival of...
What is Diwali, the Festival of Lights, and how is it celebrated in India and the diaspora?