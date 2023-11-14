Aging & Style
Farmer, 92, completes his 70th harvest with four generations of family

From 2 to 92, four generations of family came together during the harvest on a Nebraska farm. (KHGI, WORRELL FAMILY, CNN)
By KHGI via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 2:44 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COZAD, Neb. (KHGI) - From 2 to 92, four generations of family came together during the harvest on a Nebraska farm.

Craig Worrell, 92, has harvested the land south of Cozad for 70 years, once walking windswept plains alongside horses, but now, his John Deere combine supplies the horsepower. He’s been part of harvests on this same ground since the 1940s.

“I was pretty young. We used to drive tractors and horses. A couple years, I was in the service. I wasn’t home then, but I don’t think I missed a harvest since I got out in ‘54,” Craig Worrell said.

Craig Worrell, 92, has harvested the land south of Cozad, Nebraska, since the 1940s. He and his...
Craig Worrell, 92, has harvested the land south of Cozad, Nebraska, since the 1940s. He and his wife, Betty Worrell, have been partners in all they do for the 73 years they've been married.(Source: Worrell Family, KHGI via CNN)

The harvest has since become a family affair – with four generations coming together – and Craig Worrell says he wouldn’t miss it.

“Have a reason to get up every morning, move and do something,” he said.

His grandson, Evan Worrell, drives the grain cart until 5 when Craig Worrell calls it a day. This week, he brought his 2-year-old son for some “daddy daycare” on the tractor.

“There’s a 90-year difference between my grandpa and my youngest kid, so it’s pretty crazy,” Evan Worrell said.

From 2 to 92, four generations of family came together during the harvest on a Nebraska farm.
From 2 to 92, four generations of family came together during the harvest on a Nebraska farm.(Source: Worrell Family, KHGI via CNN)

Later in the day, he takes over combine duties while Craig Worrell’s sons, Jeff and Dennis Worrell, do much of the farming.

“It’s a family affair,” Craig Worrell said.

When a silver sedan pulls up, it’s Betty Worrell, Craig’s wife, bringing burgers and snickerdoodle cookies. For 73 years, she and her husband have been partners in all they do.

“She’s my rock. We get along good,” Craig Worrell said.

Their birthdays are just three weeks apart, a fact that Betty Worrell likes to remind her husband of.

“She bosses me for 22 days. It’s unbearable around my house,” Craig Worrell said with a smile.

The two met in college and made a life with their four kids, some of whom are now retired. But Craig Worrell keeps going.

“Very blessed we’ve stuck together, four great kids. Just like every farmer, you have bad years, tough years, hail, breakdowns. Always have unexpected things. That’s life,” he said.

Craig Worrell says the boys do the hard farm work, and the combine is as comfy as his living room. He just hopes they’ll have him back.

“As long as I don’t foul up too bad in here,” he said with a smile.

With the harvest over for the year, he’s already looking forward to getting on the combine next time round.

