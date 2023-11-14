Aging & Style
East’s 20 points lead Missouri past SIU Edwardsville 68-50

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLOMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Sean East II scored 20 points and Noah Carter contributed 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds as Missouri rebounded from its first loss by pulling away from SIU Edwardsville for a 68-50 victory on Monday night.

Missouri now has won all four meetings with the Cougars and are 41-1 against teams from the Ohio Valley Conference.

Ray’Sean Taylor’s two free throws with 7:44 left in the first half pulled the Cougars even at 21-all, but East answered with back-to-back layups, then answered a Brian Taylor II layup with a 3-pointer and a layup of his own to put Missouri up 30-23 and the Tigers never trailed again.

The Tigers (2-1) hit 23 of 53 from the floor (43.4%), including 11 of 29 from beyond the arc (37.9%), and had 16 assists on their 23 baskets.

Damarco Minor had a double-double to lead the Cougars (1-2), posting 14 points with 10 rebounds. Taylor contributed 10 points.

Missouri travels to face Minnesota on Thursday. SIU Edwardsville returns home to play host to Denver on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

