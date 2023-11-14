East’s 20 points lead Missouri past SIU Edwardsville 68-50

COLOMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Sean East II scored 20 points and Noah Carter contributed 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds as Missouri rebounded from its first loss by pulling away from SIU Edwardsville for a 68-50 victory on Monday night.

Missouri now has won all four meetings with the Cougars and are 41-1 against teams from the Ohio Valley Conference.

Ray’Sean Taylor’s two free throws with 7:44 left in the first half pulled the Cougars even at 21-all, but East answered with back-to-back layups, then answered a Brian Taylor II layup with a 3-pointer and a layup of his own to put Missouri up 30-23 and the Tigers never trailed again.

The Tigers (2-1) hit 23 of 53 from the floor (43.4%), including 11 of 29 from beyond the arc (37.9%), and had 16 assists on their 23 baskets.

Damarco Minor had a double-double to lead the Cougars (1-2), posting 14 points with 10 rebounds. Taylor contributed 10 points.

Missouri travels to face Minnesota on Thursday. SIU Edwardsville returns home to play host to Denver on Thursday.

