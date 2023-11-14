Community pushes back on sewage plant proposal

PLATTE CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Some neighbors in the northland are saying Not in our backyard! A plan to move the Todd Creek Waste-Water Treatment Plant is causing quite a stink.

The proposed land is just northeast of the current plant but is much bigger, closer to Highway 92, and is partially located out of KC’s city limits.

Wes Minder, the director of water services, said the original plant is outdated and can’t keep up with the growth of the Northland and the new terminal at KCI.

“We looked at multiple sites, and we screened a few out early on, and it was the site that made the most sense from an operational and economic development standpoint,” Minder said. “It’s also in the floodplain, which is not an ideal situation.”

However, dozens of people gathered at a second public hearing to voice their concerns. Many stated health concerns, smell, lighting, eyesores, and a decrease in their property value.

Jeana Houlahan has lived directly across the land off Todd Creek Road. “This was supposed to be our forever home,” Houlahan said. “I grew up out here; you know this was a cornfield when my parents bought it out here.”

For the past few months, Houlahan and other nearby residents have done extensive research all in an effort to fight for the city to pick another spot.

“Air quality would be a major impact and our public health,” Houlahan said. “They encouraged us to visit other locations across the state, and we visited seven other locations for waste-water plants. None of them were built at a high elevation, they were all lower towards their discharge point, and none of them were near people’s homes.”

Scott Fricker, the Platte County Commissioner, is also fighting for a different spot.

“There are two alternative locations south of this site that we would like them to explore; we know they have, but we would prefer that they be in those locations,” Fricker said, “If there was a silver lining, the city is going to be going from an old plant that smells pretty significantly to a new plant with different technology that hopefully won’t smell as bad. And that this their position that this is going to be an improvement, and I understand that, but let’s have an improvement in the city limits.”

Now, it is up to the City Council. They will be presented the proposed plan on Nov. 29th. There will also be another opportunity at the meeting for public comment.

“We are good neighbors to KC, and we want them to be good neighbors to us,” Houlahan said. “We’re hoping the Kansas City Councilmen will look at this and be fair and consider everyone.”

