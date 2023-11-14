Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Carter, Perry combine for 10 3-pointers to lead Kansas State over South Dakota State 91-68

South Dakota State guard Zeke Mayo, left, looks to shoot over Kansas State guard Cam Carter (5)...
South Dakota State guard Zeke Mayo, left, looks to shoot over Kansas State guard Cam Carter (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 9:54 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Cam Carter scored 25 points, Tylor Perry added 22 and the pair combined for 10 3-pointers to lead Kansas State to a 91-68 victory over South Dakota State on Monday night.

Carter shot 10 of 20 from the floor and 4 of 8 from long range. Perry was 7-of-9 shooting and made 6 of 8 from beyond the arc. R.J. Jones added 14 points and Will McNair Jr. scored 10 for Kansas State (2-1).

K-State built a double-digit lead about seven minutes into the game and led 38-29 at the break. South Dakota State pulled within eight points early in the second half before a 23-13 Wildcats’ surge stretched the lead to 66-48 with 10:35 to play. It was their largest lead of the game. Jones and Perry each hit a pair of 3s during the run.

Kansas State shot 57% overall (35 of 61). Carter and Perry also combined for 11 of 24 Wildcats assists.

Charlie Easley scored 21 points on 9-of-15 shooting to lead South Dakota State (1-2). Luke Appel chipped in 16 points and seven rebounds. Zeke Mayo finished with 11 points.

Kansas State plays Providence in the Baha Mar Hoops in Nassau, Bahamas on Friday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, center left, and singer Taylor Swift leave Arrowhead...
‘Love Story’ between the NFL and Taylor Swift may be ending
Overland Park police are investigating a shooting at Oak Park Mall Sunday afternoon.
Two suspects in custody after Oak Park Mall shooting
Looking down the road, models want to bring in active weather on Sunday, November 19, and...
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Potential next storm system beginning of next week (Nov. 19-20)
Officials say they had to take the pig away from the Florida owner because it's severely obese...
400-pound pig named Pork Chop removed from home
By the time the fire was put out, the cabin was deemed a total loss and the attached trailer...
Semi-trailer catches fire on I-35 in Johnson County, cabin deemed total loss

Latest News

Kansas State offensive lineman Hayden Gillum (55) blocks for quarterback Will Howard (18) as he...
Will Howard sets K-State TD pass record, Wildcats dominate Baylor 59-25 to remain unbeaten at home
FILE: Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang directs his team in the second half of an Elite 8...
Perry’s 15-point second half carries Kansas State past Bellarmine, 83-75
Texas running back Jonathon Brooks, center, is stopped by Kansas State defensive end Khalid...
K-State attempting to beat Baylor at home for first time since 2017 this Saturday
Kansas State offensive lineman Cooper Beebe (50) runs onto the field with teammates before an...
K-State’s Beebe commits to Reese’s Senior Bowl