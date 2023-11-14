Carter, Perry combine for 10 3-pointers to lead Kansas State over South Dakota State 91-68

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Cam Carter scored 25 points, Tylor Perry added 22 and the pair combined for 10 3-pointers to lead Kansas State to a 91-68 victory over South Dakota State on Monday night.

Carter shot 10 of 20 from the floor and 4 of 8 from long range. Perry was 7-of-9 shooting and made 6 of 8 from beyond the arc. R.J. Jones added 14 points and Will McNair Jr. scored 10 for Kansas State (2-1).

K-State built a double-digit lead about seven minutes into the game and led 38-29 at the break. South Dakota State pulled within eight points early in the second half before a 23-13 Wildcats’ surge stretched the lead to 66-48 with 10:35 to play. It was their largest lead of the game. Jones and Perry each hit a pair of 3s during the run.

Kansas State shot 57% overall (35 of 61). Carter and Perry also combined for 11 of 24 Wildcats assists.

Charlie Easley scored 21 points on 9-of-15 shooting to lead South Dakota State (1-2). Luke Appel chipped in 16 points and seven rebounds. Zeke Mayo finished with 11 points.

Kansas State plays Providence in the Baha Mar Hoops in Nassau, Bahamas on Friday.

