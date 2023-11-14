Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

4-year-old hit by car outside Shawnee elementary school, taken to hospital

The child was taken to a nearby hospital with critical injuries but is reportedly stable.
The child was taken to a nearby hospital with critical injuries but is reportedly stable.(Shawnee Kansas Police/Facebook)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - A child was injured and taken to an area hospital on Tuesday after being hit by a car.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. in the 11400 block of West 75th Street, which is right outside Shawanoe Elementary School.

According to a Facebook post by the Shawnee, Kansas, Police Department, officers were dispatched to the scene on reports of a crash between a pedestrian and a vehicle. Upon arrival, it was discovered that the pedestrian was a 4-year-old child who had been hit by a car driving east on 75th Street.

The child was taken to a nearby hospital with critical injuries but is reportedly stable.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

CONTINUE READING: Building Hope: Local Army Veteran receives a hand up with home improvements

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, center left, and singer Taylor Swift leave Arrowhead...
‘Love Story’ between the NFL and Taylor Swift may be ending
Two people were found dead after a shooting outside Milestone Academy Monday night.
Two people found dead after apparent murder-suicide at Grain Valley daycare
21-year-old MarkAnthony Greer has been charged following a shooting at the Independence Center...
Charges filed in Independence Center shooting
File: Body discovered in Grandview
Grandview police identify 17-year-old found dead, investigating as a homicide
Drake name-drops Cincinnati Reds in new song. Credit: Charito Yap / CC BY 2.0
Drake to stop in Kansas City on his latest tour

Latest News

Lee’s Summit business owner indicted for CARES Act scheme
File - Police lights in Kansas City, Missouri.
Kansas City PD takes new approach toward training, community
Shawnee City Manager fired following unanimous vote
Overland Park police need help finding dog following bite report