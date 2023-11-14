4-year-old hit by car outside Shawnee elementary school, taken to hospital

SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - A child was injured and taken to an area hospital on Tuesday after being hit by a car.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. in the 11400 block of West 75th Street, which is right outside Shawanoe Elementary School.

According to a Facebook post by the Shawnee, Kansas, Police Department, officers were dispatched to the scene on reports of a crash between a pedestrian and a vehicle. Upon arrival, it was discovered that the pedestrian was a 4-year-old child who had been hit by a car driving east on 75th Street.

The child was taken to a nearby hospital with critical injuries but is reportedly stable.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

