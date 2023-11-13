Aging & Style
Woodland releases video update months after brain surgery

FILE: Gary Woodland watches his tee shot on the fourth hole during the second round of the...
FILE: Gary Woodland watches his tee shot on the fourth hole during the second round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Friday, April 7, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)(Mark Baker | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (KCTV) - Nearly two months after having brain surgery to remove a tumor, Topeka native and KU alum Gary Woodland shared an update on his progress.

Woodland released a slow motion video of him swinging a golf club, along with a message on his recovery.

“This journey has been very hard but I’m extremely thankful to be progressing and for the unconditional love and support from everyone,” Woodland shared in a tweet. “You’ve all made this process a little easier for me and my family.

“Thank you to everyone and I look forward (to) seeing you all next year.”

Woodland announced on Sept. 18 that he’d undergone brain surgery and that the majority of the tumor had been removed. That news came after he shared in August that a lesion was found on his brain.

The former Jayhawk won the 2019 U.S. Open. Woodland’s last tournament appearance came in the Wyndham Championship Aug. 3-6.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

