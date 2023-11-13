Two Kansas City beers named to list of 20 best in 2023

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s time to toast two Kansas City beers.

Craft Beer & Brewing, an industry magazine, started with more than 1,000 beers on the list. They used blind judging throughout the year to select an exclusive number of top beers. Craft Beer & Brewing then turned to its writers and editors to find the best of the best.

The publication says the beers that made the Top 20 of 2023 list “reflect different dimensions on the year’s best.”

KC Bier Co. is no stranger to the winner’s circle. The brewery won two medals during the Great American Beer Festival in 2020 and then followed up with a silver medal at the European Beer Star in 2021.

Now, in 2023, KC Bier Co. can add another accolade to the list. KC Bier Light, a German-style pilsner, is one of just 20 beers to make Craft Beer & Brewing “Best of 2023″ list.

“Precision has no flavor, but you can taste it anyway—just as you can taste the good judgment to adorn a delicate frame with plenty of personality,” Craft Beer & Brewing writes about KC Bier Light.

Brookside’s BKS Artisan Ales can also claim bragging rights because of the list.

Craft Beer & Brewing said the brewery’s Pivo Project Bohemian-Style Pilsner is also one of the best in 2023.

“Our review panel remarked on its spicy, grassy aroma and on the striking hop and malt flavors that melded into “chewiness.” Ultimately, it was the quality and refinement of the hop character and the harmony of malt and hop expression that drove its score of 99,” Craft Beer & Brewing said about the BKS brew.

BKS Artisan Ales has also won hardware at the Great American Beer Festival in previous years.

The full list of Craft Beer & Brewing’s favorite beers for 2023 is available online at beerandbrewing.com.

