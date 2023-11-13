Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Sporting KC to open SportingStudio in KC Power & Light

Sporting Kansas City announced SportingStudio to open in the Power & Light District on Nov. 24,...
Sporting Kansas City announced SportingStudio to open in the Power & Light District on Nov. 24, 2023.(Tyler McBee/Sporting Kansas City | Tyler McBee/Sporting Kansas City)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Sporting KC fans will soon have a new place to go to experience their love of the club.

The club says SportingStudio in Kansas City’s Power & Light District will open Nov. 24, just in time for a Black Friday sale. SportingStudio is located at 1380 Main Street in downtown Kansas City, Missouri. It’s just two blocks from No Other Pub, a favorite hangout for Cauldron members.

Sporting KC says the new space is designed just for SKC fans and will feature items that fans will not be able to find anywhere else.

“As Sporting Kansas City continues the club’s run in the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs and we gear up for the holiday season, we are thrilled that SportingStyle will be able to offer fans a destination fully designed and devoted to enhancing their retail experience with us during such an exciting time of the year,” Gregg Allen, Sporting Kansas City Chief Revenue Officer, said.

ALSO READ: Drake to stop in Kansas City on his latest tour

SportingStudio will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays through Sundays, beginning Nov. 24. The store will remain open through February. The club also has the following special events scheduled inside the store:

  • Black Friday Weekend: November 24-26, 2023
  • MLS Cup 10-Year Anniversary: December 7, 2023
  • Friends & Family Weekend: December 9-10, 2023
  • Daily promotions: December 11-24, 2023
  • Locker Room Sale: December 16, 2023
  • Warehouse Sale: January 2024
  • Jersey Launch: February 2024

SportingStudio also plans to offer dates and discounts exclusively for Sporting Kansas City Season Ticket Members, partners, and youth soccer players as well as members of KC Cauldron and South Stand SC supporters.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, center left, and singer Taylor Swift leave Arrowhead...
‘Love Story’ between the NFL and Taylor Swift may be ending
Overland Park police are investigating a shooting at Oak Park Mall Sunday afternoon.
Two suspects in custody after Oak Park Mall shooting
Looking down the road, models want to bring in active weather on Sunday, November 19, and...
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Potential next storm system beginning of next week (Nov. 19-20)
By the time the fire was put out, the cabin was deemed a total loss and the attached trailer...
Semi-trailer catches fire on I-35 in Johnson County, cabin deemed total loss
Officials say they had to take the pig away from the Florida owner because it's severely obese...
400-pound pig named Pork Chop removed from home

Latest News

One of the most popular holiday events in KC is happening this weekend at the Overland Park...
Holiday Boutique: Messner Family Bee Farm
Sarah and Mitch Kelly join the My KC LIVE team to share about the nonprofit they created after...
Aidan Project
Sarah Jueneman joins the show to share some fun ways to help the kiddos get excited about the...
Mom Hacks with Sarah J: Kids Holiday table Settings and Fun Food Ideas
Drake name-drops Cincinnati Reds in new song. Credit: Charito Yap / CC BY 2.0
Drake to stop in Kansas City on his latest tour