Sporting KC to open SportingStudio in KC Power & Light

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Sporting KC fans will soon have a new place to go to experience their love of the club.

The club says SportingStudio in Kansas City’s Power & Light District will open Nov. 24, just in time for a Black Friday sale. SportingStudio is located at 1380 Main Street in downtown Kansas City, Missouri. It’s just two blocks from No Other Pub, a favorite hangout for Cauldron members.

Sporting KC says the new space is designed just for SKC fans and will feature items that fans will not be able to find anywhere else.

“As Sporting Kansas City continues the club’s run in the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs and we gear up for the holiday season, we are thrilled that SportingStyle will be able to offer fans a destination fully designed and devoted to enhancing their retail experience with us during such an exciting time of the year,” Gregg Allen, Sporting Kansas City Chief Revenue Officer, said.

SportingStudio will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays through Sundays, beginning Nov. 24. The store will remain open through February. The club also has the following special events scheduled inside the store:

Black Friday Weekend: November 24-26, 2023

MLS Cup 10-Year Anniversary: December 7, 2023

Friends & Family Weekend: December 9-10, 2023

Daily promotions: December 11-24, 2023

Locker Room Sale: December 16, 2023

Warehouse Sale: January 2024

Jersey Launch: February 2024

SportingStudio also plans to offer dates and discounts exclusively for Sporting Kansas City Season Ticket Members, partners, and youth soccer players as well as members of KC Cauldron and South Stand SC supporters.

