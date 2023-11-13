Shooting inside Raytown hair salon

RAYTOWN, Mo. (KCTV) - Just after 1:30 in the afternoon on Saturday, November 11th, Raytown Police responded to shots fired at a hair salon.

It happened at 7600 Raytown Road where multiple businesses are housed.

The calls came in as shots fired inside a salon there.

When officers arrived they found a man with apparent gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a nearby hospital.

A second man with gunshot wounds left before police arrival and walked himself to a local hospital.

One man is in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

