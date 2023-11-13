Shawnee temple celebrates Diwali

SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - From noon to 7 p.m. on Nov. 13 hundreds celebrated Diwali in Shawnee at the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir.

Diwali translates to “festival of lights” as a time of year marking the Hindu New Year.

According to Kalpesh Patel, roughly 1500 will visit the temple in Shawnee to observe Diwali.

“This is an opportunity for us to be able to practice our faith,” Patel said. “We have doctors, engineers, lawyers, accountants and school-aged children here as an opportunity to come together in celebration.”

The temple is located at 15220 W 65th St. The celebration will welcome to any visitors until 7 p.m.

