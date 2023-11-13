Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Shawnee temple celebrates Diwali

By Nathan Brennan
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - From noon to 7 p.m. on Nov. 13 hundreds celebrated Diwali in Shawnee at the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir.

Diwali translates to “festival of lights” as a time of year marking the Hindu New Year.

According to Kalpesh Patel, roughly 1500 will visit the temple in Shawnee to observe Diwali.

“This is an opportunity for us to be able to practice our faith,” Patel said. “We have doctors, engineers, lawyers, accountants and school-aged children here as an opportunity to come together in celebration.”

The temple is located at 15220 W 65th St. The celebration will welcome to any visitors until 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, center left, and singer Taylor Swift leave Arrowhead...
‘Love Story’ between the NFL and Taylor Swift may be ending
Overland Park police are investigating a shooting at Oak Park Mall Sunday afternoon.
Two suspects in custody after Oak Park Mall shooting
Looking down the road, models want to bring in active weather on Sunday, November 19, and...
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Potential next storm system beginning of next week (Nov. 19-20)
Officials say they had to take the pig away from the Florida owner because it's severely obese...
400-pound pig named Pork Chop removed from home
By the time the fire was put out, the cabin was deemed a total loss and the attached trailer...
Semi-trailer catches fire on I-35 in Johnson County, cabin deemed total loss

Latest News

Shawnee temple celebrates Diwali
Lawrence, Kansas Police Department
Lawrence police investigating stabbing at sports complex
In a Facebook post, OPD asked that anyone present in the mall at the time of the shooting share...
Overland Park Police ask the public for their footage of Oak Park Mall shooting
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City Police release pictures of two cars they are looking for in...
Kansas City police search for cars after bullet paralyzes 11-year-old girl