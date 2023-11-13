Aging & Style
Police investigate shooting in Gladstone, Missouri, 1 man injured

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 7:57 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GLADSTONE, Mo. (KCTV) - The Gladstone Police Department are investigating a shooting in the northland, near 76th & North Oak.

Police report one man was injured and has been transported to the an area hospital.

At this time, police do not have a suspect in custody. Police are investigating what led to the shooting and all parties possibly involved.

Detectives are on scene, canvassing for witnesses.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

