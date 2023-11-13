Aging & Style
Patrick Mahomes-backed group opens first Olathe Whataburger

Rendering for a Whataburger location in Lawrence.
Rendering for a Whataburger location in Lawrence.(Ryan Schulteis - Reece Commercial Real Estate)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - The first Whataburger is now open in Olathe.

The restaurant features a dual-lane drive-thru that is open 24 hours a day to help handle all of the business it is expected to generate.

The location is operated by franchisee KMO Burger, a company with investors that include Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

KMO Burger said it plans to open dozens of Whataburger locations throughout Kansas and Missouri over the next six years. The locations are in addition to locations owned and operated by Whataburger.

In addition to customers, the new Whataburger location at 14123 W 135th St. will also bring more than 75 jobs to Olathe.

In the coming weeks, curbside and delivery services through the Whataburger App will also be made available.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

