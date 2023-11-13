Overland Park Police ask the public for their footage of Oak Park Mall shooting

Aging & Style
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two suspects are in custody after a shooting inside Oak Park Mall on Sunday. Now, the police are asking for the public’s help in gathering more information about the incident.

In an updated Facebook post, OPD asked that anyone present in the mall at the time of the shooting share their photos and videos with investigators.

“If you were present near the Food Court area at Oak Park Mall on November 12th, 2023 around 4:15 p.m. and took video of the below incident, and would be willing to share your video or pictures with us, please call 913-344-8750. Thank you for your assistance,” the post states.

Many videos have already been posted to social media, showing the aftermath of the shooting and one of the suspects being arrested.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Employees & shoppers shocked by shooting at Oak Park Mall
Two suspects in custody after Oak Park Mall shooting

