Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Olathe School District recommends changing school start times

school bus generic
school bus generic(WILX)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Students in the Olathe School District will likely have to make some adjustments starting in August.

District administrators recommended changing the times school starts and ends. The change is expected to begin with the 2024-25 school year.

The district says it’s a topic it has discussed with families, staff, and students for the past year. After all of the discussion, the recommended bell schedule is “Option A” during presentations.

  • Option A Recommended Class Times
    • High schools and Prairie Learning Center: 7:40 a.m. - 2:40 p.m.
    • Middle schools and Heartland Early Childhood Center: 8:20 a.m. - 3:20 p.m.
    • Elementary schools and Harmony Early Childhood Center: 8:55 a.m. - 3:55 p.m.

The change is needed to address transportation and bussing issues and the need to be able to use buses for more than one route each day, according to the school district.

The district said the recommended schedule is the least disruptive overall.

ALSO READ: Employees & shoppers shocked by shooting at Oak Park Mall

The Board of Education is expected to vote on the recommended changes during its Dec. 7 meeting.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, center left, and singer Taylor Swift leave Arrowhead...
‘Love Story’ between the NFL and Taylor Swift may be ending
Overland Park police are investigating a shooting at Oak Park Mall Sunday afternoon.
Two suspects in custody after Oak Park Mall shooting
Looking down the road, models want to bring in active weather on Sunday, November 19, and...
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Potential next storm system beginning of next week (Nov. 19-20)
Officials say they had to take the pig away from the Florida owner because it's severely obese...
400-pound pig named Pork Chop removed from home
By the time the fire was put out, the cabin was deemed a total loss and the attached trailer...
Semi-trailer catches fire on I-35 in Johnson County, cabin deemed total loss

Latest News

A newly filed lawsuit calls the decision to place coyote traps in a Mission Hills public park...
Lawsuit: Coyote traps in Mission Hills park was extreme and outrageous
Lawsuit: Coyote traps in Mission Hills park was extreme and outrageous
The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is seeking the public's help to find a burglary...
KCKPD seek public’s help identifying burglary suspect
KCPD officers were already in the area when they heard shots fired to their east. As they were...
KCPD hears gunshots, finds man shot, killed in front yard of residence