Olathe School District recommends changing school start times

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Students in the Olathe School District will likely have to make some adjustments starting in August.

District administrators recommended changing the times school starts and ends. The change is expected to begin with the 2024-25 school year.

The district says it’s a topic it has discussed with families, staff, and students for the past year. After all of the discussion, the recommended bell schedule is “Option A” during presentations.

Option A Recommended Class Times High schools and Prairie Learning Center: 7:40 a.m. - 2:40 p.m. Middle schools and Heartland Early Childhood Center: 8:20 a.m. - 3:20 p.m. Elementary schools and Harmony Early Childhood Center: 8:55 a.m. - 3:55 p.m.



The change is needed to address transportation and bussing issues and the need to be able to use buses for more than one route each day, according to the school district.

This change will provide service for all eligible riders, shorter bus rides, lower capacity per bus, and more potential for field trips. Having one bus that serves two or three building levels means a smaller bus fleet, fewer miles, lower fuel costs, and no need to use a third-party transit vendor for some routes.

The district said the recommended schedule is the least disruptive overall.

The Board of Education is expected to vote on the recommended changes during its Dec. 7 meeting.

