Officers identify person of interest in Gladstone shooting
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 10:09 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GLADSTONE, Mo. (KCTV) - The Gladstone Police Department have release new details to a shooting in the northland that happened Sunday evening, shortly after 5:30 p.m.
Gladstone Police officers responded to the area of the 7700 block of North Oak Trafficway on a shots fired call.
Once police arrived at the scene, they discovered a 30-year-old Kanas City man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Previous Coverage: Police investigate shooting in Gladstone, Missouri, 1 man injured
The victim was taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.
Police said they do not have a suspect in custody however, they have identified a person of interest.
Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.