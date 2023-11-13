Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Officers identify person of interest in Gladstone shooting

Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape(WTVG)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 10:09 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLADSTONE, Mo. (KCTV) - The Gladstone Police Department have release new details to a shooting in the northland that happened Sunday evening, shortly after 5:30 p.m.

Gladstone Police officers responded to the area of the 7700 block of North Oak Trafficway on a shots fired call.

Once police arrived at the scene, they discovered a 30-year-old Kanas City man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Previous Coverage: Police investigate shooting in Gladstone, Missouri, 1 man injured

The victim was taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.

Police said they do not have a suspect in custody however, they have identified a person of interest.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, center left, and singer Taylor Swift leave Arrowhead...
‘Love Story’ between the NFL and Taylor Swift may be ending
Officials say they had to take the pig away from the Florida owner because it's severely obese...
400-pound pig named Pork Chop removed from home
A shooting at the Independence Center Mall is under investigation.
Mall customers, employees describe chaos following shooting at Independence Center
Jason Kelce confirms relationship rumors between brother Travis and Taylor Swift during a radio...
KC Chiefs TE Travis Kelce travels to Argentina during bye week
A motorcyclist died in a crash with a bus in Olathe Friday afternoon.
Motorcyclist dies in crash with school bus on Ridgeview Road

Latest News

A shooting happened at Oak Park Mall on Sunday.
Witnesses react to Oak Park Mall shooting
A shooting happened at Oak Park Mall on Sunday.
Employees & shoppers shocked by shooting at Oak Park Mall
A shooting happened at Oak Park Mall on Sunday.
Oak Park Mall shooting, 11/12
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Police investigate shooting in Gladstone, Missouri, 1 man injured