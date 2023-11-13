Officers identify person of interest in Gladstone shooting

GLADSTONE, Mo. (KCTV) - The Gladstone Police Department have release new details to a shooting in the northland that happened Sunday evening, shortly after 5:30 p.m.

Gladstone Police officers responded to the area of the 7700 block of North Oak Trafficway on a shots fired call.

Once police arrived at the scene, they discovered a 30-year-old Kanas City man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.

Police said they do not have a suspect in custody however, they have identified a person of interest.

