Mahomes to make appearance on ‘Manningcast’

FILE: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes yells before the start of an NFL football...
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes yells before the start of an NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(Ed Zurga | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Despite being on a bye in Week 10, the Kansas City Chiefs have been plenty active.

Whether it was tight end Travis Kelce traveling to Argentina to see his superstar girlfriend perform or various Chiefs making appearances at their alma mater’s college football games, the bye week was eventful -- and continues to be.

On Monday night, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will appear on ESPN2′s ‘Manningcast’ with Peyton and Eli Manning.

READ MORE: Mahomes family announces partnership with Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS

The guest list was revealed Monday afternoon by Omaha Productions.

Mahomes is the first guest on the show and will appear at some point during the first half of the simulcast broadcast featuring the Denver Broncos and Buffalo Bills.

Other guests include world champion skier Lindsey Vonn and Good Morning Football co-host Kyle Brandt.

This off-season, Mahomes was featured on Netflix’s ‘Quarterback’, a series organized by Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions. The duo of star NFL quarterbacks also paired up for a ‘Peyton’s Places’ episode on ESPN+

The alternate broadcast begins at 7 p.m. CT Monday night.

