Lawsuit: Coyote traps in Mission Hills park was extreme and outrageous

MISSION HILLS, Kan. (KCTV) - A newly filed lawsuit calls the decision to place coyote traps in a Mission Hills public park extreme and outrageous.

It’s filed on behalf of Elisabeth Kirsch and her husband Douglas Drake.

Elisabeth took her pets Oreo and Fred for a walk in February of 2023 in Peetwood Park.

Elisabeth says she had no idea there were steel traps meant for coyotes. Both of her pets became trapped and suffered serious injuries.

The new lawsuit outlines how both dogs needed surgery and broken teeth removed following the incident. One dog needed surgery for a split tongue.

The filing says Elisabeth suffered injuries too as she attempted to free her pets from the traps.

The lawsuit claims the city arborist was in charge of the trapping program and that person lacked training and expertise.

KCTV5 reached out to Mission Hills for comment but have not had a response to the newly lawsuit.

In the past, the city pointed to signs placed in the park that were similar to garage sale signs that warned “Nuisance Animal Trapping IN PROGRESS. Contact City Hall FOR MORE INFORMATION.”

Mission Hills suspended the coyote trapping following the incident.

The city said what they did was in accordance with regulations with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks.

KCTV5 checked with that agency about the Mission Hills plan and were sent this response: “While KDWP had been in contact with personnel from the City of Mission Hills regarding general nuisance coyote issues, KDWP did not provide specific guidance on the techniques used in this incident.”

