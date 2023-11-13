Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Lawsuit: Coyote traps in Mission Hills park was extreme and outrageous

By Angie Ricono
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSION HILLS, Kan. (KCTV) - A newly filed lawsuit calls the decision to place coyote traps in a Mission Hills public park extreme and outrageous.

It’s filed on behalf of Elisabeth Kirsch and her husband Douglas Drake.

Elisabeth took her pets Oreo and Fred for a walk in February of 2023 in Peetwood Park.

Elisabeth says she had no idea there were steel traps meant for coyotes. Both of her pets became trapped and suffered serious injuries.

The new lawsuit outlines how both dogs needed surgery and broken teeth removed following the incident. One dog needed surgery for a split tongue.

The filing says Elisabeth suffered injuries too as she attempted to free her pets from the traps.

The lawsuit claims the city arborist was in charge of the trapping program and that person lacked training and expertise.

KCTV5 reached out to Mission Hills for comment but have not had a response to the newly lawsuit.

In the past, the city pointed to signs placed in the park that were similar to garage sale signs that warned “Nuisance Animal Trapping IN PROGRESS. Contact City Hall FOR MORE INFORMATION.”

Mission Hills suspended the coyote trapping following the incident.

The city said what they did was in accordance with regulations with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks.

KCTV5 checked with that agency about the Mission Hills plan and were sent this response: “While KDWP had been in contact with personnel from the City of Mission Hills regarding general nuisance coyote issues, KDWP did not provide specific guidance on the techniques used in this incident.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, center left, and singer Taylor Swift leave Arrowhead...
‘Love Story’ between the NFL and Taylor Swift may be ending
Overland Park police are investigating a shooting at Oak Park Mall Sunday afternoon.
Two suspects in custody after Oak Park Mall shooting
Looking down the road, models want to bring in active weather on Sunday, November 19, and...
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Potential next storm system beginning of next week (Nov. 19-20)
Officials say they had to take the pig away from the Florida owner because it's severely obese...
400-pound pig named Pork Chop removed from home
By the time the fire was put out, the cabin was deemed a total loss and the attached trailer...
Semi-trailer catches fire on I-35 in Johnson County, cabin deemed total loss

Latest News

Lawsuit: Coyote traps in Mission Hills park was extreme and outrageous
school bus generic
Olathe School District recommends changing school start times
The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is seeking the public's help to find a burglary...
KCKPD seek public’s help identifying burglary suspect
KCPD officers were already in the area when they heard shots fired to their east. As they were...
KCPD hears gunshots, finds man shot, killed in front yard of residence