Lawrence police investigating stabbing at sports complex

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - Police are investigating an attack that sent a man to the hospital.

Police responded to Holcom Sports Complex near West 27th Street and Iowa Street around 12:30 p.m. Monday.

Officers found a 22-year-old man suffering from a stab wound to his back. The victim is now hospitalized, but police have not released the extent of his injuries.

Lawrence police say they believe they have identified everyone involved in the stabbing, but no one is in custody at of early Monday afternoon.

