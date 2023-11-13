Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

KCPD hears gunshots, finds man shot, killed in front yard of residence

KCPD officers were already in the area when they heard shots fired to their east. As they were...
KCPD officers were already in the area when they heard shots fired to their east. As they were moving towards where they heard the shots, multiple 911 calls were made to dispatchers in regards to the incident.(KCTV5 News)
By Zoë Shriner
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating what led up to a fatal shooting on Monday night.

The incident took place on East 56th Street and Jackson Avenue shortly before 4 p.m.

KCPD officers were already in the area when they heard shots fired to their east. As they were moving towards where they heard the shots, multiple 911 calls were made to dispatchers in regards to the incident.

Upon arriving at the scene of the shooting, officers found a man lying unresponsive in the front yard of a home. They administered emergency aid until medical personnel arrived and took him to the hospital where he later died.

According to KCPD, detectives and crime scene personnel are actively searching the area for evidence and any witnesses who may have information on what led up to the shooting.

Anyone who heard or saw anything in this area or has any information, who has not talked to detectives yet is asked to contact Homicide detectives directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS there is a reward of up to $25,000 for information submitted anonymously to the TIPS hotline.

We are committed to assisting victims of violent crimes through use of Missouri’s Protection Program for Victims/Witnesses of Violent Crime. Funding for temporary, or even permanent relocation, may be available but is subject to pre-approval by the State’s administering agency.

KCPD
KCTV has a crew heading on the scene, more information will be provided as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, center left, and singer Taylor Swift leave Arrowhead...
‘Love Story’ between the NFL and Taylor Swift may be ending
Overland Park police are investigating a shooting at Oak Park Mall Sunday afternoon.
Two suspects in custody after Oak Park Mall shooting
Looking down the road, models want to bring in active weather on Sunday, November 19, and...
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Potential next storm system beginning of next week (Nov. 19-20)
Officials say they had to take the pig away from the Florida owner because it's severely obese...
400-pound pig named Pork Chop removed from home
By the time the fire was put out, the cabin was deemed a total loss and the attached trailer...
Semi-trailer catches fire on I-35 in Johnson County, cabin deemed total loss

Latest News

A newly filed lawsuit calls the decision to place coyote traps in a Mission Hills public park...
Lawsuit: Coyote traps in Mission Hills park was extreme and outrageous
Lawsuit: Coyote traps in Mission Hills park was extreme and outrageous
school bus generic
Olathe School District recommends changing school start times
The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is seeking the public's help to find a burglary...
KCKPD seek public’s help identifying burglary suspect