KCPD hears gunshots, finds man shot, killed in front yard of residence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating what led up to a fatal shooting on Monday night.

The incident took place on East 56th Street and Jackson Avenue shortly before 4 p.m.

KCPD officers were already in the area when they heard shots fired to their east. As they were moving towards where they heard the shots, multiple 911 calls were made to dispatchers in regards to the incident.

Upon arriving at the scene of the shooting, officers found a man lying unresponsive in the front yard of a home. They administered emergency aid until medical personnel arrived and took him to the hospital where he later died.

According to KCPD, detectives and crime scene personnel are actively searching the area for evidence and any witnesses who may have information on what led up to the shooting.

Anyone who heard or saw anything in this area or has any information, who has not talked to detectives yet is asked to contact Homicide detectives directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS there is a reward of up to $25,000 for information submitted anonymously to the TIPS hotline.

We are committed to assisting victims of violent crimes through use of Missouri’s Protection Program for Victims/Witnesses of Violent Crime. Funding for temporary, or even permanent relocation, may be available but is subject to pre-approval by the State’s administering agency.

