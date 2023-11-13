Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

KCKPD seek public’s help identifying burglary suspect

The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is seeking the public's help to find a burglary...
The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is seeking the public's help to find a burglary suspect.(Kansas City Kansas Police Department)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is hoping the public can help them find a suspect from a recent string of burglaries.

A suspect wearing a black Adidas jacket, red and black plaid pajama pants and Croc or Croc-styled shoes, is believed to be a white or light-skinned Hispanic male in their late teens or early 20s.

KCKPD said the male has an obvious, visible brace or splint on his left hand. If someone recognizes him, KCKPD detectives would like to be called at 914-573-6078 or 816-474-TIPS.

PLEASE SHARE: Detectives are asking for your help in identifying a suspect in a series of recent commercial burglaries...

Posted by Kansas City Kansas Police Department - KCKPD on Monday, November 13, 2023

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, center left, and singer Taylor Swift leave Arrowhead...
‘Love Story’ between the NFL and Taylor Swift may be ending
Overland Park police are investigating a shooting at Oak Park Mall Sunday afternoon.
Two suspects in custody after Oak Park Mall shooting
Looking down the road, models want to bring in active weather on Sunday, November 19, and...
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Potential next storm system beginning of next week (Nov. 19-20)
Officials say they had to take the pig away from the Florida owner because it's severely obese...
400-pound pig named Pork Chop removed from home
By the time the fire was put out, the cabin was deemed a total loss and the attached trailer...
Semi-trailer catches fire on I-35 in Johnson County, cabin deemed total loss

Latest News

A newly filed lawsuit calls the decision to place coyote traps in a Mission Hills public park...
Lawsuit: Coyote traps in Mission Hills park was extreme and outrageous
Lawsuit: Coyote traps in Mission Hills park was extreme and outrageous
school bus generic
Olathe School District recommends changing school start times
KCPD officers were already in the area when they heard shots fired to their east. As they were...
KCPD hears gunshots, finds man shot, killed in front yard of residence