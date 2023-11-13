KCKPD seek public’s help identifying burglary suspect

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is hoping the public can help them find a suspect from a recent string of burglaries.

A suspect wearing a black Adidas jacket, red and black plaid pajama pants and Croc or Croc-styled shoes, is believed to be a white or light-skinned Hispanic male in their late teens or early 20s.

KCKPD said the male has an obvious, visible brace or splint on his left hand. If someone recognizes him, KCKPD detectives would like to be called at 914-573-6078 or 816-474-TIPS.

PLEASE SHARE: Detectives are asking for your help in identifying a suspect in a series of recent commercial burglaries... Posted by Kansas City Kansas Police Department - KCKPD on Monday, November 13, 2023

