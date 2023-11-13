KCFD requests bomb & arson to house fire near 29th & Prospect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Fire Department responded to a house fire near 29th and Prospect, Sunday evening at 6:40 p.m.

On arrival, KCFD crews reported heavy fire on multiple floors of a three-story house. Crews began offensive fire operations using three handlines.

Firefighters report that all searches came back clear and no injuries at this time. An investigation has began to determine what led to the fire.

At this time, KCFD has put in a request for bomb and arson to the scene.

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.