Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Kansas City police search for cars after bullet paralyzes 11-year-old girl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City Police release pictures of two cars they are looking for in...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City Police release pictures of two cars they are looking for in connection to the shooting of an 11-year-old girl. She is now paralyzed from the shooting.(Kansas City Police Department)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police release two clues they hope will help locate the people responsible for firing the bullets that paralyzed an 11-year-old Kansas City girl.

Investigators responded to a home near East 80th Street and Hickman Mills Drive on Nov. 1. Detectives said people in two cars shot at each other while driving in the area.

Lauren Reddick was inside her room at the time of the shooting. According to police, bullets shot by people in the cars flew into the house. One bullet hit Lauren in the shoulder and the other grazed her spine.

Lauren’s family says she does not have feeling below her waist.

ALSO READ: Grandview police investigate 17-year-old’s death as a homicide

Detectives ask the public to help locate the people responsible. They released pictures of the two cars believed to be involved in the shooting.

Investigators are also asking for anyone who has a surveillance camera between Hickman Mills and Prospect and from 80th Street to 82nd Street to notify police. They are looking for video between 9:30 and 9:40 p.m. on Nov. 1.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, center left, and singer Taylor Swift leave Arrowhead...
‘Love Story’ between the NFL and Taylor Swift may be ending
Overland Park police are investigating a shooting at Oak Park Mall Sunday afternoon.
Two suspects in custody after Oak Park Mall shooting
Looking down the road, models want to bring in active weather on Sunday, November 19, and...
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Potential next storm system beginning of next week (Nov. 19-20)
Officials say they had to take the pig away from the Florida owner because it's severely obese...
400-pound pig named Pork Chop removed from home
By the time the fire was put out, the cabin was deemed a total loss and the attached trailer...
Semi-trailer catches fire on I-35 in Johnson County, cabin deemed total loss

Latest News

Hundreds are celebrating Diwali in Shawnee at the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir.
Shawnee temple celebrates Diwali
Shawnee temple celebrates Diwali
Lawrence, Kansas Police Department
Lawrence police investigating stabbing at sports complex
In a Facebook post, OPD asked that anyone present in the mall at the time of the shooting share...
Overland Park Police ask the public for their footage of Oak Park Mall shooting