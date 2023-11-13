Kansas City police search for cars after bullet paralyzes 11-year-old girl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police release two clues they hope will help locate the people responsible for firing the bullets that paralyzed an 11-year-old Kansas City girl.

Investigators responded to a home near East 80th Street and Hickman Mills Drive on Nov. 1. Detectives said people in two cars shot at each other while driving in the area.

Lauren Reddick was inside her room at the time of the shooting. According to police, bullets shot by people in the cars flew into the house. One bullet hit Lauren in the shoulder and the other grazed her spine.

Lauren’s family says she does not have feeling below her waist.

Detectives ask the public to help locate the people responsible. They released pictures of the two cars believed to be involved in the shooting.

Do you have information?



An 11-year-old girl is paralyzed after a bullet from a rolling gun battle struck her on Nov. 1st, near Hickman Mills Dr. & E 80th Street. The girl was inside her home when this happened shortly after 9:30 p.m.



We need information on the two...



1/3 pic.twitter.com/oEhvPUaGED — kcpolice (@kcpolice) November 13, 2023

Investigators are also asking for anyone who has a surveillance camera between Hickman Mills and Prospect and from 80th Street to 82nd Street to notify police. They are looking for video between 9:30 and 9:40 p.m. on Nov. 1.

