Grandview police identify 17-year-old found dead, investigating death as a homicide

GRANDVIEW, Mo. (KCTV) - A homicide investigation is underway in Grandview after officers found the body of a 17-year-old female.

Police responded to a neighborhood near East 127th Street and Lemon Tree Lane shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday. They teenager was not responsive when they arrived. Investigators said she later died.

Monday afternoon, the teen was identified as Amauri Hughes.

No other details have been released.

If you have any information which may lead to an arrest please call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

