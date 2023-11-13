Aging & Style
Girl Scouts learn how to become a ‘Girl Boss’ at entrepreneur workshop

By Jiani Navarro
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - This Sunday, Girl Scouts from Missouri and Kansas learned how to turn their purpose and passion into profit with an entrepreneur workshop.

The workshop, Girl Boss 101, was hosted by Brown Sugar Collective, a networking organization dedicated to helping women-led businesses shine.

The Girl Scouts were taken through a variety of hands-on activities, such as developing a business plan, creating a branding toolkit, and learning and delivering an elevator pitch for their business.

Organizers said this is a great way to give young women the tools and confidence they need to be successful entrepreneurs.

“We think it’s important for the next generation to see that your passion and your purpose, you can do something with it and there’s so many possibilities out there,” said Ashley Rudd, with Brown Sugar Collective. “We’re just excited to pass the torch and help the youngest generation be the next leaders in our community.”

At the end of the workshop, all the participants were awarded either an Entrepreneur Accelerator badge or a Business Startup badge.

